Amplifi and Winshuttle Expand Partnership to Bring Added Value to the US Market
DALLAS, TX, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and Winshuttle, the leader in data management and process automation software, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership.
The expansion builds upon years of successful joint Winshuttle EnterWorks projects. Now, with the recent acquisition of Comma Group, there are already opportunities in flight in the UK and we look forward to seeing even more in the US.
"Our long-standing relationship with Winshuttle, combined with Comma's established practice excelling with SAP, makes this expansion a natural fit for both companies," said Chris Colyar, Chief Technology Officer, Amplifi. "There's so much shared knowledge and rapport that we've built together, which allows us to leap past the initial barriers that often exist with new ventures. We are incredibly excited to add even more value and capabilities to our joint customers throughout their data management lifecycle."
As part of the partnership expansion, Amplifi will invest in building capabilities to support and implement the Winshuttle Evolve portfolio in North America. Evolve is the only automation platform specifically designed to digitize strategic SAP data processes, and offers a unique combination of enterprise-grade automation, data stewardship, and deep SAP integration capabilities.
"Over the years, many of our MDM and PIM customers have praised Amplifi for the expertise and talent they bring to our projects, so it made perfect sense to keep that momentum going," said Kerry Young, VP, General Manager at EnterWorks at Winshuttle. "We know we can hit the ground running with Amplifi and lean on the trust and confidence built over years of successful collaboration."
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices.
About Winshuttle
There is a class of business processes you must digitize to thrive in today's increasingly competitive environment—one where process and data are interdependent. This is where Winshuttle excels. We empower business teams to make their processes faster and their data better. And while that may sound simple, it takes just the right combination of process automation and data management capabilities—and we've been perfecting that combination since 2003.
Over 2,400 enterprises across the globe trust Winshuttle's SAP automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) software to drive business results at scale, become more agile and transform digital into a competitive advantage. Discover how at www.winshuttle.com.
