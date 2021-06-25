Bergquist Chosen as 2021 South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor Inductee

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 24, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – Former Transportation Secretary, Darin Bergquist has been chosen for induction into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor for 2021. The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize those who have made a lasting, valuable, or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system. The Hall of Honor originated in 1972 and now includes 95 inductees.

Bergquist worked for the SDDOT for 22 years, serving 13 years as transportation secretary for three different governors. He was appointed by then Governor Mike Rounds in 2007 and continued serving under former Governor Daugaard and Governor Noem.

Bergquist holds the distinction as the longest serving transportation secretary for the state of South Dakota and at the time of his retirement, was the longest tenured transportation secretary among all states across the nation.

Bergquist first joined the SDDOT in 1998 as an assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel. Subsequently, he worked as the program manager for the Right of Way Office and later as the director of operations.

Bergquist is a Milbank native. He graduated from Jamestown College in North Dakota with a degree in business administration. He earned his J.D. from the University of South Dakota Law School. He retired from the SDDOT in November 2020. He currently resides in Dayton, Tennessee with his wife Leslie. A banquet to honor Bergquist will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact Kari Kroll with the Department of Transportation at 605-773-5105.

