Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarship Partners Announce Recipients for 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two California students awarded the Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarship will receive $1,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year, scholarship organizers announced today. Pittsburg High School seniors, Kalani Dunn and Arianna Castro were named the 2021 scholarship recipients during a virtual award ceremony on May 21, 2021.
The scholarships are funded privately and honor the memory of Frances Briggs. They are awarded to exceptionally promising high school seniors who pursue a postsecondary education path that leads to a teaching position.
Kalani Dunn received acceptance letters from UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC San Diego, Spelman College, and Howard University. She is a published writer (Roseoryx Magazine) and has been a PHS Academic Excellence/Principal's Honor Roll Award for six semesters. She has also volunteered as an elementary school tutor for four years. Dunn was secretary of the Marine Biology Club, member of the Key Club, member of the marching band, and founder and owner of Moodlash, a small cosmetics business she launched as a freshman in high school.
Arianna Castro received acceptance letters from the University of Nevada, Reno, California State University, Fullerton, San Jose State, and the University of California Irvine, respectively. While at Pittsburg High School, she was a PHS Academic Excellence/Principal's Honor Roll Award for five semesters; a member of the tennis team; recognized as a CIF Scholar-Athlete in Tennis; Treasurer and Vice President of Pitt Unify and an elementary school tutor. Castro was also awarded 2nd place at Contra Costa County's Science and Engineering Fair,
“Both Kalani and Arianna have demonstrated the work ethic, community engagement, and intellect to become exceptional leaders,” stated Fran Briggs, member of the Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarship Partners. “Tuition and other expenses continue to rise, so they may need some assistance along the way. We consider it an honor to ease some of the financial burden.”
The scholarships are awarded in the name of the late, Frances Briggs for her six-decade devotion to serving and teaching students from pre-kindergarten to high school.
California resident, Elaine Duhay recalled that after graduating a decade ago, she told Frances Briggs that she was going to college. The educator congratulated her, smiled, and wrote her a check to buy her books.
Duhay said she was moved to tears by her generosity, but didn’t accept the check, initially. “It was way too much money,” she explained. “I took it only after Mrs. Briggs sternly asked me to take it. I had no idea how expensive college books were, but Mrs. Briggs did.”
ABOUT FRANCES BRIGGS
Frances Briggs graduated with B. A., in Education, and a minor in Music Education, from San Francisco State. She later earned a master's degree from St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. She was a dedicated, kind, and innovative teacher that positively influenced, voluntarily tutored and mentored students for 60 years. In 1958, the globally renowned, Radio City Music Hall in New York invited her to Manhattan. There she was offered a contract to perform as a musical artist. Frances politely declined citing her commitment to her family, community, and vocation as an educator. She enjoyed gardening; traveling, teaching, writing plays; choreographing; live performances, and spending time with family and friends. As the wife of Jim Briggs, the couple had seven children. The Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarships Committee is committed to serving students and preserving the legacy of its namesake.
