Technology engine oils for engines with exhaust gas aftertreatment system

engine oils for engines with exhaust gas aftertreatment system

Choosing the right engine oil to avoid damage in the aftertreatment system. Low- or mid-SAPS oils to reduce harmful exhaust emissions.

Catalytic converters are important components on a vehicle. Especially in today's world, their importance in exhaust aftertreatment cannot be underestimated. It is therefore essential to pay attention to their care and functional maintenance. Most catalytic converters are subject to a natural ageing process during their lifetime, with an average of approx. 80,000 to 100,000 km. However, additional loads can cause the engine control light in the cockpit to display early, indicating a problem in the exhaust gas aftertreatment system.

Mechanical vibrations, for example, can cause deposits containing stainless steel to be lost in the course of time. Short-distance driving can also contribute to outright catalyst poisoning.

Similarly, burning too much oil in the engine is disadvantageous. Despite the very low component manufacturing tolerances of an internal combustion engine and modern oil technologies, a small amount of engine oil always enters the cylinders and burns there with the fuel-air mixture. Exhaust gas aftertreatment systems such as the diesel particulate filter (DPF), SCR catalytic converters and gasoline particulate filter (GPF) are subject to excessive stress as a result. The additives contained in the oil can deposit on the catalytic converter surface and seal the fine pores. The exhaust gases can no longer reach the precious metals and the catalytic converter loses its function. This reduces its effectiveness to the point of losing emission reduction, which can also result in a sharp drop in engine performance.

An important quality criterion for the development of new engine oils is the reduction of harmful exhaust emissions. Modern engine oils consist of only low proportions of sulphated ash (SA), phosphorus (P) and sulphur (S). These low- or mid-SAPS oils have a reduced ash-forming content and are gentle on the exhaust gas purification systems. They ensure that the fine filter systems do not clog so quickly and are an important contribution to ensuring environmental protection.

The simplest and most important way to avoid damage in the aftertreatment system is choosing the right engine oil. BIZOL engine oils have been developed for all types of vehicles, and the Technology line is especially designed for state-of-the-art engines with the modern exhaust aftertreatment systems.

With the Technology product line, BIZOL offers specially developed state-of-the-art low- and mid-SAPS oils. In other words, engine oils with very low levels of sulphated ash (SA), phosphorus (P) and sulphur (S), which protect modern exhaust aftertreatment systems. In addition to excellent lubrication and long-lasting wear protection, signature characteristics of BIZOL oils, these engine oils contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and the lowering of fuel consumption.

In any case, observe the manufacturer's instructions in the operating manual. For the selection of the right lubricant, visit our oil guide https://oilguide.bizol.com/.

