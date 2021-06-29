Mechdyne Remote Desktop Software Helps Startup Grow its Workstation on Demand Business
Renderro uses TGX so that film editors, animators, and other creatives have seamless access to remote high-performance computers on a pay as you go basis
Award-winning startup Renderro, selected Mechdyne's TGX remote desktop software to power its business, which enables animators, video editors, and other creatives to use high-performance graphics workstations on demand, as needed. With TGX, working on remote servers built for graphics intensive applications, is streamlined so that even 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) renderings can be manipulated with little or no latency.
— Piotr Chomczyk, Founder and CEO of Renderro
Renderro provides high-performance computing capability to freelancers and companies that only need graphics-intensive horsepower from time to time. Instead of investing in costly equipment for special projects, they can work from anywhere in the world using cloud computing resources with multiple processors and high-end graphics cards on a pay as you go basis.
Mechdyne’s TGX software delivers like-local performance when working with complex databases, 3D animations, and high-resolution video applications that reside on remote computing platforms and servers. It sends pixels instead of data, minimizing bandwidth usage and providing low-latency display, even at 4K.
Renderro selected TGX to drive its business after a thorough search of all the remote desktop tools available today. They determined that TGX was the best solution in terms of ease of use, color accuracy, refresh rate, and input responsiveness.
“We did deep research on available technologies the users could use to connect to our virtual machines, and TGX could only see the competition in the rear-view mirror,” said Piotr Chomczyk Founder and CEO of Renderro. “If you ask me who Renderro is for, I’d say it’s for creatives. TGX is an important enabler of our overall offering.”
Piotr Chomczyk is a filmmaker with more than a decade of experience in the industry. While supervising a World War II feature film post-production project, he managed team members in California, Poland, and the Czech Republic and they all needed to access centrally located files. The solution was the inspiration for Renderro.
“Cloud-based infrastructure is becoming increasingly popular, especially since the pandemic enforced work from home solutions,” said David Gsell, General Manager of Mechdyne’s Software Services business unit. “Renderro provides an essential service for filmmakers and animators with the horsepower they need for heavy rendering and graphics intensive collaboration.”
TGX is a world leading remote desktop tool for working with high-end graphics software and uses up to 70 percent less bandwidth compared to standard remote desktop solutions. It takes away the typical frustrations of connecting to a datacenter or other computers with sharp, clear and smooth imagery based on sophisticated encoding and decoding algorithms that prevent pixilation.
Designed for power users, TGX embraces the emerging hybrid IT environment and allows users to connect to physical workstations, virtual machines, or Cloud services like Renderro’s for enhanced workforce mobility.
A trial version of TGX can be requested at www.tgxremotedesktop.com
About Renderro
Renderro is a cloud-based, high-performance virtual studio provider with on-demand graphics computing servers that provide an alternative to purchasing traditional and expensive physical workstations. Its Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution is easy to set up and includes a variety of configurations including a Turbo computer with 48 vCPU's, 192GB of RAM, and 4x NVIDIA T4 graphic cards with 64GB of GPU. Renderrro was named the best newcomer of Central European startups in 2020 and is funded in part by the European Union’s European Development Fund.
About Mechdyne
Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.
