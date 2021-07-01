Cascade Environmental Introduces the Next Evolution of Integrated Environmental Management

— Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”) unveiled Cascade Remediation Services as the next evolution of its integrated portfolio of services.

The change is part of Cascade’s national expansion of its civil & environmental construction service line and focus on delivering combined technology solutions for environmental management projects. Formerly known as Cascade Technical Services, the group now includes Cascade's legacy companies of New Jersey-based Panther Technologies and GeoSierra Environmental.

“We continue to align our business to meet the evolving needs of our engineering and consulting clients,” explained Cascade CEO Ron Thalacker. “From fleet to service offerings and field expertise to office administration, now it’s even easier for our clients to seamlessly access field support at any stage of the project lifecycle- concept to completion.”

Cascade Remediation Services offers a powerful combination of traditional and high resolution site characterization along with a full line of remediation technologies and multiple amendment options to efficiently target contaminants and source zones.

“One thing will never change. That is our commitment to excellence,” said Thalacker.

The Cascade family of brands is comprised of Cascade Drilling, Cascade Remediation Services, TerraTherm, and Aquifer Drilling & Testing.

About Cascade
Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

Cascade Environmental is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Cascade provides the industry’s most comprehensive in-house suite of field services to support your geotechnical and environmental drilling, site characterization, and environmental remediation projects no matter how routine or complex. We offer the full range of drilling technologies with a versatile fleet including limited access and specialty equipment. Field services include high resolution site characterization, injection and thermal remediation services, and turnkey waste management. With 40+ offices across the US, our experts and resources are available to help fulfill your project needs. Learn more at www.cascade-env.com.

