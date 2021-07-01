Cascade Environmental Introduces the Next Evolution of Integrated Environmental Management

Cascade Remediation Services offers a powerful combination of site characterization and remediation technologies

Cascade Remediation Services offers combined technology solutions for site characterization and remediation

Now it’s even easier for our clients to seamlessly access field support at any stage of the project lifecycle- concept to completion” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”) unveiled Cascade Remediation Services as the next evolution of its integrated portfolio of services.

The change is part of Cascade’s national expansion of its civil & environmental construction service line and focus on delivering combined technology solutions for environmental management projects. Formerly known as Cascade Technical Services, the group now includes Cascade's legacy companies of New Jersey-based Panther Technologies and GeoSierra Environmental.

“We continue to align our business to meet the evolving needs of our engineering and consulting clients,” explained Cascade CEO Ron Thalacker. “From fleet to service offerings and field expertise to office administration, now it’s even easier for our clients to seamlessly access field support at any stage of the project lifecycle- concept to completion.”

Cascade Remediation Services offers a powerful combination of traditional and high resolution site characterization along with a full line of remediation technologies and multiple amendment options to efficiently target contaminants and source zones.

“One thing will never change. That is our commitment to excellence,” said Thalacker.

The Cascade family of brands is comprised of Cascade Drilling, Cascade Remediation Services, TerraTherm, and Aquifer Drilling & Testing.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.