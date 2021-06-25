Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Simple Assault / Reckless Endangerment
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402522
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: RUTLAND
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 24, 2021 / 2243 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Simple Assault x2 / Reckless Endangerment x3
ACCUSED: Ryan Wilbur
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were responded to a residence for an incident. Investigation revealed Wilber committed a domestic assault on a household/family member. Wilber was taken into custody for Domestic Assault / Simple Assault x2 / Reckless endangerment x3. Wilbur was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Wilbur was released with conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on June 25, 2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2021 / 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.