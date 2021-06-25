Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Simple Assault / Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B402522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                           

STATION: RUTLAND                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 24, 2021 / 2243 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Simple Assault x2 / Reckless Endangerment x3

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Wilbur                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were responded to a residence for an incident.  Investigation revealed Wilber committed a domestic assault on a household/family member. Wilber was taken into custody for Domestic Assault / Simple Assault x2 / Reckless endangerment x3. Wilbur was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Wilbur was released with conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on June 25, 2021 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2021 / 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

