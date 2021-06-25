Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Simple Assault / Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: RUTLAND

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 24, 2021 / 2243 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Simple Assault x2 / Reckless Endangerment x3

ACCUSED: Ryan Wilbur

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were responded to a residence for an incident. Investigation revealed Wilber committed a domestic assault on a household/family member. Wilber was taken into custody for Domestic Assault / Simple Assault x2 / Reckless endangerment x3. Wilbur was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Wilbur was released with conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on June 25, 2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2021 / 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.