Denali Financial Consulting Founders Announce Retirement
New leaders appointed as Chris Dishman and Jaennae' Dinius exit.
I’m confident Denali is on a great path, and we’re looking forward to retirement. Jaennae’ and I have been partners in business for over 10 years, and now we get to go back to being partners in life.”SEATTLE, WA, US, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Rebecca Lovell’s post to CEO, Denali Financial Consulting announced new leadership appointments today. Denali was founded in 2008 to provide expert financial services to businesses at all stages of development, and today they serve clients around the globe.
— Chris Dishman, Denali Financial Consulting Founder
Feeling confident in Lovell’s leadership and the direction of the company, Denali co-founders Chris Dishman and Jaennae’ Dinius have chosen to retire.
“Chris and Jaennae’ have built a terrific team and well-earned reputation for helping startups scale,” said Rebecca Lovell. “I’m deeply grateful for their trust, for the opportunity to build on this foundation, and for their hard work and dedication which has set us up for success.”
“A successful exit is the dream of many founders. TA Group is pleased to not only provide that for Chris and Jaennae’, but to equip Lovell and her team with resources to invest in recruitment, sales and infrastructure,” commented John Sercu, Chairman of TA Group Holdings. TA Group is a veteran-owned and operated private equity firm based in Bellevue, WA.
Jennifer Edson has joined the team as COO and CFO of Denali; a licensed CPA and CFO, she started her career in public accounting, and held corporate finance roles before launching her own accounting practice with a focus on high-tech startups. “Jennifer is not just an amazing CFO, but a thought partner to CEOs and founding teams, and I couldn’t be happier to have her as a thought partner in growing Denali,” Lovell stated.
Jere O’Leary was tapped as Denali’s Director of Client Development; she brings 20 years of business development roles at Starbucks as well as direct startup experience to her role. Lovell and O’Leary most recently worked together at the Madrona Venture Group. “Jere’s deep empathy for entrepreneurs and commitment to cultivating customer loyalty are core to our supported growth strategy,” Lovell observed. “I’ve long admired her leadership and enjoyed our partnership, and I’m thrilled to be on this journey with her.”
Chris Dishman, founder and former CEO, is delighted with the transition. “It’s hard to leave behind something we’ve poured our heart into for a decade,” he admitted. “But I’m confident Denali is on a great path, and we’re looking forward to retirement. Jaennae’ and I have been partners in business for over 10 years, and now we get to go back to being partners in life.”
Dishman and Dinius get to embark on their adventure with peace of mind that their company is in good hands – which has always been the vision for Denali’s clients. If you’d like more information on Denali’s services, please visit denalifc.com
About Denali Financial Consulting
Denali Financial Consulting provides experienced, strategic, financial and operating leadership for growing companies on a part-time or project basis. As a member of your entrepreneurial team, we expertly manage your financial operations so you can focus on building a great company. We Deliver Peace of Mind for Founders. denalifc.com
About TA Group Holdings
TA Group is the largest veteran-owned holding company and private equity firm on the west coast. We partner with emerging business leaders and provide mentorship, shared operations and scalable process to them in order to grow them to the next level of success and profitability. tagroupholdings.com
