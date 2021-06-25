Laura Crawford, Amy & Scott Malin Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Amy & Scott Malin, married dynamic duo behind the new Trueheart search engine. Laura Crawford, Founder of Eco disposable nappy company, Mama Bamboo
— Laura Crawford, Founder of Eco disposable nappy company, Mama Bamboo
Laura Crawford, Founder of Eco disposable nappy company, Mama Bamboo
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
I don’t know if it’s a ‘women’ issue or an ‘age’ issue, but I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been patronised by older men during business discussions. It is an odd assumption that I need their fatherly guidance and can be talked around to their will if they simply lecture me at length. I always want to stop them right there and explain that I have a father, and he’s been a great support, most of all because he taught me to know my own mind and trust myself.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
Oh, I’m not sure I’m that influential, but if I could inspire a movement it would be two-fold:-
I would make it immediately illegal to ship any of our waste abroad for processing. It is absolutely disgraceful that any UK waste ends up in Indonesia or on the beaches of Turkey. We made the mess. We should clean it up. And keeping it here in its complete volumes would force the Government to address the plastics issue much more strongly.
I would also really like to establish a circular economy model for all compostable and bioplastic materials as soon as possible. I think it’s wonderful that responsible manufacturers are switching away from oil-based plastics and consumers are voting for change with every pound spent on these products, but it’s heart-breaking that the full benefits of these investments cannot be seen because DEFRA and the local councils have put this in the ‘too hard to sort out’ folder and instead have heralded their minor wins on paper straws and ear buds as the pinnacle of environmental achievement. .
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
“What’s the worst that can happen?”
Whenever I’ve felt scared, nervous or hesitant about taking a big decision, I use the “What’s the worst that can happen?” question to quell my fears. More often than not, the worst case scenario is you lose some money, or you have to give up an idea and start again. In business, rarely will the answer be sudden death, harm to others or total obliteration the planet.
NOTE: I don’t recommend this model if you are a heart surgeon or US president with your finger on the button.
Amy & Scott Malin, married dynamic duo behind the new Trueheart search engine
Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you two got married?
AM: Over the last thirteen years of being together, we got married, created our family and became business partners, so there have been so many fun adventures. In our professional lives, we’ve been blessed to work with so many interesting, talented and wonderfully generous people. We were honored to direct Jack Black in our Superheroes For Kids campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and that was a blast!
SM: Jack is a comedic genius and he was wonderful to work with! As storytellers, to have someone as accomplished as Jack bring our concept to life in the most hilarious way, was a dream come true. The patients loved him! In the same campaign, Mark Cuban starred opposite two amazing Miracle Kids in our Shark Tank parody. He was such a good sport and really made it all about the kids. We’ll remember this project forever and feel so lucky to have had this incredible experience.
AM: I’ll always be so proud of this campaign and that we were able to showcase these inspiring Miracle Kids as superheroes. Definitely one of the highlights of my career!
