Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 28, 2021, in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:05 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim while armed with a handgun, then took property from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).