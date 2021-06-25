Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,570 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 28, 2021, in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:05 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim while armed with a handgun, then took property from the victim.  The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.