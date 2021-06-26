MIDWEST GROCERY CHAIN FAREWAY CHOOSES PACKIT® FRESH FREEZABLE GROCERY TOTES FOR ITS CURBSIDE PICKUP PROGRAM
We are so proud to partner with companies like Fareway who recognize the importance of food safety & make a commitment to sustainability using reusable PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze Totes for curbside pickup”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fareway Stores, Inc., a Midwest grocery company, selected PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze™ Totes for its expanding Curbside Pickup Service. PackIt Fresh pioneered this game-changing FREEZABLE and reusable tote to ensure a safe, reliable option for keeping groceries fresh from cooler to customer, while protecting the planet.
— Melissa Kieling, CEO/founder of PackIt Fresh
“We began using PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze™ Totes in January to handle our online orders safely, efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Aaron Irlbeck, SVP Digital Commerce of Fareway. “With PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze™ Totes, we can scale to meet demand by simply adding more totes into our stores. And because the totes can be reused over and over for months, PackIt Fresh is helping us reduce our carbon footprint.”
“We are so proud to partner with highly respected companies, such as Fareway, that recognize not only the critical importance of food safety, but also make a commitment to sustainability and the environment by choosing reusable PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze Totes for its curbside pickup service,” said Melissa Kieling, CEO/founder of PackIt Fresh.
PackIt Fresh uses EcoFreeze™ technology — freezable gel built into the walls of the tote that keeps refrigerated food safe for up to 24 hours — eliminating the need for refrigerated trucks and staging areas, single-use packaging, and ice packs. The totes are reusable, and cost per use is only pennies, compared with other solutions that usually are used only once, then end up in landfill. PackIt Fresh freezable and reusable products are designed for business solutions in the grocery, meal kit, restaurant, pharmaceutical and delivery service industries.
About PackIt, LLC
Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded in 2009, PackIt, LLC, is the inventor of the world’s original FREEZABLE lunch bag. With PackIt Fresh, the company offers custom, reusable, FREEZABLE solutions and products for grocery, meal-kit, restaurant, pharmaceutical and delivery-service industries. For more information, please visit www.packitfresh.com, e-mail packitdelivery@packit.com, or call 805-496-2999 x237.
About Fareway Stores, Inc.
Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 129 stores in a six-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information.
