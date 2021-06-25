I-15 D Street Offramp Closure June 28-July 1 in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the northbound Interstate 15 offramp to D Street will be closed 24/7 starting at 5 a.m., June 28, until 2 p.m., July 1, in downtown Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed for the removal and installation of fence and gates.

Meanwhile, drivers should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.