Construction to begin next week on ND 37 near Raub

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 37, near Raub, Monday, June 28.

The mill and asphalt overlay project will extend from Raub to the Junction of ND 28. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for both directions of travel.

Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to assist motorists through the work zone. Oil may be present on the roadway at times during the project.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. The project is scheduled to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.