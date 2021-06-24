ADVISER District Administrator Sign Off Now Available

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESUs

The sign off for the 2020-2021 Year End Collection and Gun Free Schools Act Assurance is now available to District Administrators in the ADVISER Validation website, within the NDE Portal. District Administrators should review all of the listed reports for accuracy as part of the year end collection audit window process, and after confirming the year end data is finalized the administrator should fully review the statement and click to sign off. Please complete these steps by the end of the audit window on June 30th.

Step-by-step instructions for ADVISER Validation Approval can be found here.