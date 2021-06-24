Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and assaulted the victim. The suspects attempted to take property from the victim and fled the scene. No property was obtained.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 19 year-old Vernon Whitaker, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

This case remains under investigation.

