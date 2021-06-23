California lawmakers, legislative staff and public visitors will still be required to wear face coverings in certain areas of the Capitol, regardless of vaccination status. The guidelines were sent out in an internal memo to members and employees on June 22.
You just read:
State Capitol building gets new mask guidelines despite CA's reopening
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.