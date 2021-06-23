A lawyer who was found in contempt by Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal for remarks he made in a petition for rehearing which the justices found earlier this month to be impermissibly insulting to them is asking the California Supreme Court to countermand the adjudication.
You just read:
Lawyer Asks State High Court to Relieve Him of Contempt Adjudication by Appeals Panel
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.