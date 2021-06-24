Maryland State Police Responds To Small Plane Crash In Talbot County

June 24, 2021

(EASTON, MD) – Maryland State Police responded to a small plane crash that occurred late this morning in Talbot County.

At about 11:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to Easton Airport, located in the 29000 block of Newnam Road in Easton, Maryland, for a report of a small plane crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pilot was flying a Trident Air single-engine plane when for unknown reasons the plane crashed in a field near the airport. The plane became fully engulfed in flames after the pilot was removed from the cockpit.

The pilot was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and responded to the scene to investigate the incident. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov. For any further information on the investigation of this incident, contact Peter Knudson, spokesperson NTSB, at 202-631-6034