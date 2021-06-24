Multiple Gases Detection Using Accurate NDIR Modules
Many applications require the simultaneous analysis of multiple gases like CO2, NO and SO2. SILAREX gas sensors have been developed for these applications.
SILAREX gas sensors have been developed by smartGAS for applications like emission measurement require the simultaneous analysis of multiple gases. They make parallel concentration measurement of up to three gases with one single NDIR gas sensor.
The cross-sensitivities of the individual gases are compensated directly inside the SILAREX sensor, providing the user with fully prepared and corrected measuring values via Modbus ASCII / RTU for further processing. Compared to measuring with three individual sensors, the advantages are obvious. Only one sensor needs to be calibrated and maintained. Varying sample preparation, different accuracies or life cycles of the sensors do not need to be considered.
SILAREX has the following features:
Measures up to three gases simultaneously with one setup
Cross-sensitivity compensation
Pressure compensation
Pre-calibrated, ready to use
The accuracy and reliability of NDIR technology for complex measurement tasks
