Intelligent Body Temperature Measurement Products

Monitoring Human Body Temperature at Gates and Entry Points

Gate System for Monitoring Human Body Temperature

A complete set of options for monitoring body temperature at work or in high traffic areas.

Intelligent Temperature and Face Recognition Measurement Systems

Electro Optical Components offers a broad selection of non-contact IR Human Body Temperature Measurement Products for entry monitoring.

These infrared body temperature rapid screeners use the body's heat radiation. They uses image processing technology that is non-contact, continuous and accurate for body temperature measurement.”
— Tom Zeiss
SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Optical Components offers a broad selection of non-contact IR Human Body Temperature Measurement Products for entry monitoring. These systems have been widely used for entry and exit health and quarantine at customs, airports, stations, docks, land ports, and epidemic prevention in crucial occasions such as schools, hospitals, and office buildings:
Mobile and Fixed Human Body Thermal Imagers
• Security Gate Intelligent Body Temperature Measurement Systems
• Turn-style Gate Temperature Measurement Systems

These systems are based on infrared human body thermometers, high-definition cameras, intelligent human body temperature screening platform software, AI technology, infrared thermal imaging temperature measurement technology, and video smart analysis technology to achieve rapid and accurate body temperature screening for large-scale populations.

