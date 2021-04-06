Intelligent Body Temperature Measurement Products
Gate System for Monitoring Human Body Temperature
Intelligent Temperature and Face Recognition Measurement Systems
Electro Optical Components offers a broad selection of non-contact IR Human Body Temperature Measurement Products for entry monitoring.
These infrared body temperature rapid screeners use the body's heat radiation. They uses image processing technology that is non-contact, continuous and accurate for body temperature measurement.
• Mobile and Fixed Human Body Thermal Imagers
• Security Gate Intelligent Body Temperature Measurement Systems
• Turn-style Gate Temperature Measurement Systems
These systems are based on infrared human body thermometers, high-definition cameras, intelligent human body temperature screening platform software, AI technology, infrared thermal imaging temperature measurement technology, and video smart analysis technology to achieve rapid and accurate body temperature screening for large-scale populations.
