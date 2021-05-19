Mercury, Cadmium and Lead Free Mid IR Detectors that are RoHS compliant
Electro Optical Components now offers InAsSb Detection Modules and Arrays that are Mercury (Hg), Cadmium (Cd) and Lead (Pb) Free. They are RoHS compliant.
These RoHS compliant InAsSb devices have performance comparable with their MCT, PbS and PbSe counterparts operating at the same spectral and temperature ranges.”SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Optical Components now offers InAsSb Detection Modules and Arrays that are Mercury (Hg), Cadmium (Cd) and Lead (Pb) Free. That is right, they are RoHS compliant. And you do not sacrifice on performance or bandwidth.
These RoHS compliant InAsSb devices have performance comparable with their MCT, PbS and PbSe counterparts operating at the same spectral and temperature ranges. The devices also have a significantly better resistance to environmental exposure.
