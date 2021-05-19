Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mercury, Cadmium and Lead Free Mid IR Detectors that are RoHS compliant

These MWIR InAsSb Sensors / Detectors can be packaged in the type that fits your needs

Three package types of MWIR InAsSb Sensors / Detectors

To improve performance the MWIR InAsSb Sensors / Detectors can be cooled

MWIR InAsSb Sensors / Detectors with cooling to improve pweformance

Electro Optical Components now offers InAsSb Detection Modules and Arrays that are Mercury (Hg), Cadmium (Cd) and Lead (Pb) Free. They are RoHS compliant.

These RoHS compliant InAsSb devices have performance comparable with their MCT, PbS and PbSe counterparts operating at the same spectral and temperature ranges.”
— Piotr Kalota
SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Optical Components now offers InAsSb Detection Modules and Arrays that are Mercury (Hg), Cadmium (Cd) and Lead (Pb) Free. That is right, they are RoHS compliant. And you do not sacrifice on performance or bandwidth.

These RoHS compliant InAsSb devices have performance comparable with their MCT, PbS and PbSe counterparts operating at the same spectral and temperature ranges. The devices also have a significantly better resistance to environmental exposure.

