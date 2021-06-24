RE: Traffic delays, VT Route 58 in Barton

Both lanes of Route 58 have reopened.

Please drive carefully, Troopers are still working on the crash investigation in the area. Details on the crash will be released when available.

Vermont Route 58, also known as Willoughby Avenue, near the Orleans Country Club in Barton is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash. Estimates on the delay are at least a half-hour. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

Please drive safely, thank you.