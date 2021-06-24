Edison NJ hosts Summer Flower Walk June 26 & 27, 2021
Town shows off more than 12,000 plants and 25,000 blooms in a celebration of flowers, food, drink and live music all weekend.
Attendees can stroll along Amboy Avenue and take in the beauty of the 25,000 blooms, visit the craft beer and wine garden for a drink and enjoy 18 live music performances over the two days.”EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 26 & 27 in Edison New Jersey Mayor Tom Lankey and Council will launch the first annual summer flower walk in the downtown Clara Barton area. It's a weekend designed to celebrate all the best things of summer.
The event is hosted by the Edison Chamber of Commerce and runs both Saturday and Sunday from 12:00-7:00PM. Attendees can stroll along Amboy Avenue and take in the beauty of more than more than 12,000 plants and 25,000 blooms spread across 120 flowerbeds, 100 flowerpots and 50 hanging baskets all along Amboy Avenue. In addition, walkers can visit the craft beer and wine garden for a drink and enjoy 18 live music performances over the two days. The music is featured in the beverage garden at 980 Amboy Avenue, at the Coffee House at 931 Amboy Avenue and in the public seating area at 1020 Amboy Avenue. Seating is available in most areas but due the unpredictable nature of attendance at this public event, walkers are encouraged to bring their own chairs as well to ensure their own comfort.
There’s food from Amboy Avenue eateries like Fratelli’s Pizza, the Coffee House, Amboy Bagel, Ruby’s Kitchen, Jade Dynasty and Nick’s Meat Depot who will have their grill fired up for takeout BBQ made to order. The beer is from Edison based Cypress Brewery and musical acts are a diverse mix of Jersey Shore rock and roll, Motown, Bollywood and choral and dance acts. Edison’s four community pianos will also be dedicated and featured as professional pianists make them sing for us. On Saturday, the Coffee House extends the fun by hosting an "after party" on their patio from 7:00 to 9:00 PM featuring award winning singer songwriter, multi-Instrumentalist and music producer Arlan Feiles.
The flower walk comes on the heels of a recent effort to revitalize music and arts in Edison's Downtown Clara Barton area. In May, sponsors launched live music events every Monday and Wednesday at 1020 Amboy Avenue and more will be announced soon after the flower walk. All events are made possible the Mayor and Council, the Chamber of Commerce and its members and president Joe Coyle, and sponsors including the profit Edison Community Beautification, the Coffee House and Provident Bank. Complete details can be found at EdisonChamber.com, on Instagram at @DowntownClaraBarton or on Facebook at the official event page.
