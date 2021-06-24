Gentry Real Estate supporting agents with Zoodealio partnership

Gentry forms key partnership

Gentry Real estate is bringing the power of the Zoodealio iBuyer platform to their 150 Arizona agents

GILBERT, AZ, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentry Real Estate announced a partnership with Zoodealio today. This strategic partnership will provide a solution to agents and clients that allows them to compete on a more level playing field with traditional iBuyers. Owner Spencer Caldwell said “We’re excited to offer this technology. We feel it gives clients, agents, and the brokerage, a competitive advantage. Helping sellers get their best deal as quickly as possible is the point, no gimmicks - no hype. Just real market price offers.”

Agents are using this product to help sellers decide how to sell. Sometimes the instant offer will be the best solution and sometimes it will not, but this brings the opportunity to provide a real cash offer in near-real-time and offer a great service to clients either way. It will be an outstanding prospecting tool for agents and the learning curve is very short, realistically agents can be up and running in basically a day.

“We’re able to elevate the conversation and much of our recruiting happens organically because Gentry is invested in providing consumer driven solutions,” said Andrew McLellan, Gentry Real Estate’s designated broker. “Zoodealio is the perfect addition to our unparalleled technology offerings. It’s good for clients, agents and the firm” McLellan added.

Zoodealio is the first instant cash offer website and interactive Multi Offer Dashboard available, keeping the agent at the center of the real estate transaction and protecting homeowners equity from iBuyers.

“This partnership will help us grow our agent roll and aid our agents in getting more homes sold at better prices for sellers. There is even an option for the seller to take any upside when the investor sells the property,” said Caldwell.

About Gentry Real Estate - Gentry agents work hard from start to finish to handle your real estate transaction as accurately and efficiently as possible. With added emphasis on investment and luxury real estate markets, Gentry agents are savvy and understand the ins and outs of real estate transactions. Gentry is committed to establishing relationships with the best of the business in financing, title, insurance, inspections and more, to ensure every client is treated with the highest standard available. https://www.gentryrealestategroup.com/

About Zoodealio - Zoodealio is focused on ushering in a new era of iBuying and seller lead generation software. Their “Interactive Multi-Offer Dashboard” gives consumers an offer management system and agent interaction tool never before seen in the market. Zoodealio’s proven lead generation cash offer website provides agents the ability to compete with iBuyers for seller leads and an advantage over other agents in their marketplace. For more information, visit https://zoodealio.com/