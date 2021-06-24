Motive Learning Delivers Latin America Learning Management System in Spanish for Menzies Aviation
E-learning Company Motive Learning is excited to announce it assisted Menzies Aviation in launching their Latin America Learning Management System in May 2021.MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-learning technology company Motive Learning, based in Melbourne, Florida, is excited to announce it assisted Menzies Aviation in launching their Latin America Learning Management System in May 2021.
Although Aviation is an English-speaking industry, it is beneficial to have the MotiveLMS user interface and training courses localized for an employee’s primary language. Menzies Aviation is now delivering employee safety, operations, and compliance training in Spanish to facilitate employee learning and knowledge retention using Motive Learning’s flexible and adaptable MotiveLMS software.
Menzies Aviation first saw a need for the language localization of the MotiveLMS earlier this year, as they are now responsible for training 2600 Latin American employees at 35 different airports. In their Columbia, Mexico, and Dominican Republic operations, they expect to see an increase in the use of interactive training by rolling out this initiative. As a result, Menzies Aviation anticipates the increase in eLearning completion rates will minimize face-to-face instructor led training and lower their training costs.
Motive Learning Founder Karla Roberts explained: “We transferred historical enrollments from previous records tracked using Excel spreadsheets and Menzies Aviation’s previous Learning Management System to prevent lapses in compliance training and reporting for our customer.”
“I find it exciting that after adding the MotiveLMS localization feature at the beginning of 2021, we’ve now stood up an entirely Spanish version of the MotiveLMS system.” said Don Roberts, MotiveLMS Product Manager. “Now for anyone using the MotiveLMS they can access their training in Spanish (or French) if that is preferred over English.” Roberts also stressed other languages can be added based on customer requirements. The MotiveLMS can also be set up with multiple organizations and business units for clients with individually branded subsidiaries.
The MotiveLMS Qualification Management System monitors employee training compliance daily, so there is no longer a question of whether an employee is current and qualified to work on and around customers’ aircraft.
About Motive Learning
Motive Learning is trusted by airports, FBOs, and other aviation service providers whose organizations require employees with specialized skills. With complex and continually changing equipment and procedures, training programs need to be flexible and convenient. Motive Learning specializes in airport safety training, ground handling training, airport operations and compliance training and tracking. The MotiveLMS software and services help organizations develop and deliver custom interactive eLearning solutions.
Motive Learning is best known for their software solutions, which include:
· MotiveLMS Silver, Gold and Platinum. An array of Learning Management System (LMS) platforms, each product is appropriately sized to the organization to efficiently deliver training. The LMS includes a Qualification Management feature that tracks and reports training and compliance for safety standards and other requirements.
· MotiveCAT, our Content Authoring Tool is used by clients to create their own training programs. Built for non-programmers, subject matter experts have the ability to easily create interactive eLearning courses.
· Motive API Key Generator provides access to all the data points in the MotiveLMS to enable seamless integration with other systems. This tool provides data integration into various Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Safety Management Systems (SMS), and other third-party Learning Management Systems (LMS).
The Motive LMS team includes experienced instructional designers, developers, and video professionals. This team of experts collaborate with clients to build engaging training programs on technical tasks, equipment use, and complex processes.
