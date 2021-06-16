Motive Learning Partners with Mindstamp to Create Interactive Videos for MicroCert™ Courses
Motive Learning creates dynamic video experiences by embedding interactivity within a video lesson to engage the learner.MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motive Learning strives to use the latest technology and best practices for eLearning which is the catalyst for their new partnership with Melbourne, Florida-based Mindstamp to include interactive Video in Motive Learning MicroCert™ courses for the aircraft services industry. Interactive Video increases learner engagement and maximizes the training impact of the on-boarding process by increasing the retention of training materials. Appealing to young and mature employees alike, interactive video is an effective training tool because it’s extremely user-friendly, engaging, and entertaining.
With Mindstamp’s interactive Video solution, Motive Learning creates dynamic video experiences by embedding interactivity within a video lesson to engage the learner. MicroCert™ courses are paused at key points to pose questions or instruct the learner to complete a task that reinforces company procedures and safety practices. Interactive video is ideal to immerse the learner in the work environment providing the best possible learning experience, and works especially well for equipment, aircraft, and facility tours. MicroCert™ courseware includes buttons and hotspots for additional resources such as diagrams or links to additional information.
“Video is a great tool for breaking down complex information and ideas at a learner’s own pace. Add interactivity and you have learner engagement that can’t be matched. We are designing courses now that include interactivity powered by Mindstamp that will have your employee’s working safely in the airport environment before they walk out on the ramp,” says Karla Roberts, President of Motive Learning. “We are excited to be able to offer the latest interactive technology in our MicroCert™ courses, as well as our custom courseware.”
About ML MicroCert™ Courses
Over the years, Motive Learning has teamed up with Subject Matter Experts across the country to provide affordable online courses for 1 to 100,000 employees. The main goal of each MicroCert™ course is for an employee to understand and comply with laws, regulations, and policies; prevent and mitigate violations; and help their organization avoid costly fines and penalties. Each MicroCert™ course meets all federal and state requirements/recommendations on a specific topic in a short and effective delivery format with audio, video, interactive exercises, and a final assessment. Some popular course topics include Wellness in the Workplace (Covid-19 Edition), Bloodborne Pathogens, Heat Illness Prevention on the Airport, Introduction to Human Factors, Lockout Tagout, Hazwoper, and Confined Space Awareness. For a complete list of MicroCert™ course offerings visit https://www.motivelearning.com/course-bundle.html
About Motive Learning
Motive Learning is trusted by airports, FBOs, and other aviation service providers. These organizations require employees with specialized skills. They have complex and continually changing equipment and procedures. Training programs need to be flexible and convenient. Our software and services help them develop and deliver custom interactive eLearning solutions.
Based on Florida’s Space Coast, home of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and the next generation of human space flight, the company delivers customized learning management systems that allow its clients to conduct mandatory training, confirm employees meet qualification requirements, and report their qualification status to customers and regulatory authorities in real time. Motive Learning provides services to aerospace and aviation companies in the U.S. and throughout the world and can adapt the MotiveLMS to serve businesses large and small.
Motive Learning is best known for their software solutions, which include:
● MotiveLMS Silver, Gold and Platinum; an array of Learning Management System (LMS) platforms. Each product is appropriately sized to the organization to efficiently deliver training. The LMS includes a Qualification Management feature that tracks and reports training and compliance for safety standards and other requirements.
● MotiveCAT, our Content Authoring Tool. This is used by clients to create their own training programs. Built for non-programmers, subject matter experts have the ability to easily create interactive eLearning courses.
● Motive API Key Generator; provides access to all the data points in the MotiveLMS to enable seamless integration with other systems. This tool provides data integration into various Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Safety Management Systems (SMS), and other third party Learning Management Systems (LMS).
The Motive Learning team includes experienced instructional designers, developers, and video professionals. This team of experts collaborate with clients to build engaging training programs on technical tasks, equipment use, and complex processes.
About Mindstamp
Mindstamp is an online interactive video platform that transforms video content with interactive, actionable elements to engage users, students, and employees.
Mindstamp provides interactive features to support a wide range of business processes, including training, marketing, and sales.
