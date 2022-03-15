Motive Learning Offers FREE Webinar on Benefits of Qualification Management to Reduce Risk and Gain More Business
Learning technology company Motive Learning will host a virtual webinar at 11am EST on April 5, 2022.MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning technology company Motive Learning will host a virtual webinar at 11am EST on April 5, 2022. A complimentary demonstration of the MotiveLMS Qualification Management System will be available during the event.
Currently, technical industries, such as aerospace, energy, and manufacturing, are inconsistent in maintaining accurate training data. It is a continuous battle for training departments to keep information up to date resulting in:
• loss of revenue due to non-compliance of industry regulations
• citations and financial penalties from audit
• increased administrative time to provide accurate reports
• damage to company reputation
In addition, few companies define and map the competencies and skills that make a high-performing employee. By not clearly defining what is required for an employee to perform their job proficiently and to expectations, results in accidents, injuries, and damage to equipment.
Most people would agree that the money saved on potential fines and penalties is well worth the investment… but they still don’t invest. Organizations are willing to gamble their reputation and financial future by risking contract termination(s) due to non-performance.
“We have found organizations tend to be reactive – only putting a system in place AFTER non-compliance has cost them money. Training compliance should not be thought of as just a necessary evil that you check the box on. It should be part of a company’s comprehensive business strategy that includes a Qualification Management System,’ shared Karla Roberts, President of Motive Learning.
This session will discuss how developing a role-based qualification model that ensures employees are qualified to perform their job increases customer satisfaction resulting in the retention of customers.
The webinar will provide best practices in:
1. Role based qualification design
2. Integration of training records into other systems to support customer contracts
3. Analyzing training components to meet contractual obligations
To register for the webinar, contact Sue Stinson at Motive Learning (sue@motivelearning.com).
Karla Roberts
Motive Learning
+1 321-453-8133
