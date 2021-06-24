Apty Recognized as DAP Momentum Leader in G2 Summer 2021 Report
Apty received several accolades in the Summer 2021 reports released this week.
Being awarded the Momentum Leader badge bears testament to the impact of our product on the DAP market as well as the capabilities of our team.”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty continued its streak as the Momentum Leader for digital adoption, as per the latest reports from software review site G2.
— Krishna Dunthoori
Apty took several other top honors in the G2 Summer 2021 reports released this month including its sixth consecutive quarter as the highest-rated DAP for customer satisfaction as well as High Performer badges in the enterprise and mid-market categories.
G2 ratings are a reflection of both customer experience and a product's market presence. Apty’s enterprise client base includes Mary Kay, Boeing, Delta Air Lines, Hitachi, among others.
"Being awarded the Momentum Leader badge bears testament to the impact of our product on the DAP market as well as the capabilities of our team." said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's CEO and Founder. "Apty has consistently worked towards delivering the very best results for all our clients. Being recognized as a Momentum Leader by G2 definitely inspires us to work harder to keep the trust that our clients have always placed in Apty."
Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform software helps large enterprises increase the value of their critical business software investments by making it easier for employees to understand and use the applications. Apty helps companies accelerate software adoption, simplify onboarding and training, and realize seamless change management.
Dunthoori added that Apty will continue to enhance features around business process compliance.
“By helping companies not only use and adopt software but also streamline process compliance, Apty will continue to be the most innovative and enterprise-friendly digital adoption platform,” Dunthoori said.
For more information about Apty, visit apty.io
About Apty
Apty Inc. is a SaaS company based in Frisco, Texas. Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform transforms how enterprises adopt software at scale. Apty makes software easier to use so employees get more done in less time. Apty increases employee output and software ROI for common business applications like CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics), ERP (ServiceNow, NetSuite), HCM (Oracle Cloud HCM, Workday), Work Management (Clarity PPM).
Krishna Dunthoori
Apty Inc
+1 408-829-5880
info@apty.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn