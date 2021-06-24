Lonseal Adds COTTON to Loneco® Linen Topseal Product Line
There is comfort in the sense of continuity of the Loneco Linen design. Commercial spaces are fond of linen’s gender-neutral style.”CARSON, CA, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonseal is excited to announce a new color to the Loneco Linen Topseal product line. COTTON (EL337) is a color that represents linen at its natural state after the fiber impurities have been washed away with water.
— Lace Greene-Cordts, Marketing Manager
The linen fabric is one of the oldest textiles developed back nearly 10,000 years ago. This classic fabric is known for its versatility and strength. It is still considered a luxury fabric today and can be seen from wearables to home furnishings. This timeless design is in our DNA and has adapted very well into flooring. Linen is an appealing and satisfying design with its history and long-reaching roots. It once represented comfort, beauty, and wealth, and very much so still today. There is comfort in the sense of continuity of the design. Commercial spaces are fond of linen’s gender-neutral style. Loneco Linen is most often seen in healthcare spaces and healing rooms due to its comfortable, organic look. Our new color COTTON is specifically created for this reason, a linen color at its natural state.
FEATURES (data shown is nominal):
Roll Width: 6 ft. (1.8 m)
Roll Length: 60 ft. (18.3 m)
Weight: 0.6 lbs./sq. ft. (3.1 kg/m²)
Overall Thickness: 0.020 in. (0.5 mm)
Wear Layer Thickness: 0.020 in. (0.5 mm)
ASTM F1303 CLASSIFICATION:
Type I, Grade 1, Class B, Commercial Use
CERTIFIED:
FloorScore®
EXCLUSIVE LONSEAL® FORMULATIONS:
GreenAir®
GreenMedic®
LEEDv4/4.1 CONTRIBUTION Building & Construction Interiors:
Environmental Product Declarations Option 1
Sourcing of Raw Materials Option 2
Low-Emitting Materials
Pre-Consumer (Post-Industrial) Recycled Content
About Lonseal:
Celebrating over 49 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fit commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.
