Lonseal® Launches LONBETON TOPSEAL: Concrete-Inspired Resilient Sheet Vinyl for Bold, Contemporary Spaces

LONBETON TOPSEAL: Cultured Pearl LONBETON TOPSEAL: Blue Lapis LONBETON TOPSEAL: Golden Topaz

Lonseal® Flooring proudly announces the launch of LONBETON TOPSEAL, its latest innovation in resilient sheet vinyl flooring.

With LONBETON, we're providing designers with a versatile flooring solution that captures the sought-after look of concrete while delivering the resilience Lonseal is known for.” — Peter Padilla, Director of Sales and Marketing

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed to capture the modern, industrial-chic aesthetic of stained concrete, this new product delivers high-end durability with the low-maintenance performance Lonseal® is known for. Ideal for commercial interiors seeking a contemporary edge, LONBETON TOPSEAL delivers the bold, modern look of stained concrete—paired with added underfoot comfort, exceptional durability, and low-maintenance ease.________________________________________Why Choose LONBETON TOPSEAL?• Eye-catching, concrete-inspired aesthetic.• Noticeably softer underfoot than real concrete.• Factory-applied Topseal urethane finish for superior durability.• Easy to clean and maintain.• Ideal for high-traffic environments including retail, hospitality, museums, galleries, and more.________________________________________Product Property Highlights:• Exclusive Topseal Formulation – Protects the floor, minimizes scuffing, and simplifies routine maintenance.• Hypoallergenic – Non-porous surface is easy to clean, helping to maintain a healthier indoor environment.• GreenAirCollection – Features low-VOC-emitting products that support improved indoor air quality.• GreenMedicTechnology – Antimicrobial properties help protect flooring from degradation, enhancing durability and longevity.• Meet FLOORSCORE, LEED v4/4.1, and FMVSS 302 standards.• Free from phthalates, SVHCs, and PFAS - supporting healthier, more sustainable interior environments.________________________________________Color Options:LONBETON TOPSEAL is where form meets function—bringing modern urban design to life with the comfort, durability, and resilience your projects demand. LONBETON TOPSEAL is available in five modern hues: Cultured Pearl, Stone Mason Gray, Jet Black Stone, Blue Lapis, and Golden Topaz. For detailed insights into our products and specifications, Lonsealinvites you to explore the company website at www.lonseal.com ________________________________________About LonsealWith over 53 years of proven performance, Lonsealis a leading manufacturer of resilient sheet vinyl flooring for a wide range of commercial applications. Our portfolio includes interior and exterior products in smooth, embossed, sport, wood-grain, and specialty finishes. Known for innovation and quality, Lonsealproducts are specified by architects and designers worldwide.________________________________________Media Contact:Lonseal, Inc.Phone: +1 (800) 832-7111Email: marketing@lonseal.com

