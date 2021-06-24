Air Quality permits under review for June 24

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Jefferson County ANR Pipeline Company – Birmingham Compressor – 2795 Locust Ave., Birmingham. The application was submitted to operate their existing Natural Gas Transmission facility. The public comment period ends July 24.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Linn County Vantage Corn Processors, LLC – 1425 60th Ave. S.W., Cedar Rapids. Project No. 21-167, Vantage Corn Processors (VCP), LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland and operates an ethanol dry mill in Cedar Rapids. VCP has applied for a series of minor modifications to existing Prevention of Significant Deterioration sources. These modifications are to correct permit details to more accurately reflect the equipment originally installed. This change does decrease some emission limits associated with the fire pumps. However, the modification is not expected to significantly alter the emissions profile from the equipment covered by this project. The public comment period ends July 24. Submit all comments in writing before 4:30 p.m.