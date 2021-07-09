NineQ Consulting Partners with Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s E2B Program

Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett, Co-Founders of Nine Q

Graziadio MBA students gain real-world learning experience by working with NineQ Consulting

To support Pepperdine Graziadio's students via this E2B program is an honor and a privilege” — Dr. Laura Ciel, CEO and Co-Founder of NineQ

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced that NineQ, a consulting and education company specializing in energetic intelligence training, and Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, have formed a partnership where MBA students will help bring fresh marketing ideas to the organization.

Through the Education to Business (E2B) program, NineQ will tap into the expertise of MBA students to develop fresh, out-of-the-box ideas to help NineQ grow within the professional and organizational consulting industry. In exchange, the co-founders of NineQ will provide real world scenarios, expectations, and feedback to MBA students to support them in their professional development.

The objective of this project is to develop a one-year communication plan, including a marketing strategy, for NineQ. The desired approach is to develop the plan using a zero-based budget, which means that all the promotion expenditures students recommend must be researched, sourced and justified against the overall budget of the company to assess their value versus having a set, assigned budget. As part of the process, each team is required to conduct qualitative and quantitative research to provide directional data to support their recommended marketing strategy. The NineQ E2B project will be part of a 14-week marketing concentration course (Marketing 682) in the Online MBA program and will be taught by practitioner instructor of marketing, Lynda Palmer.

NineQ was founded in 2018 by Graziadio Presidents and Key Executives (PKE) MBA graduates, Dr. Laura Ciel (MBA ‘20) and William Poett (MBA ‘20). NineQ trains business leaders and their teams how to build thriving, impactful, and profitable organizational cultures. Leveraging 30 years of experience and knowledge in business leadership development and culture consulting, Poett and Dr. Ciel train leaders and their teams in skills and processes to thrive in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous business world.

The launch of NineQ was the subject of both Poett and Dr. Ciel’s capstone projects in the Graziadio PKE MBA program. Poett and Dr. Ciel launched their company based on the systematic process they developed and tested for bringing transformational strategies to forward thinking business leaders and their organizations. The training and processes of NineQ can have a huge impact on the lives of leaders and their teams. Poett and Dr.Ciel seek to connect with organizations that will embrace, embody, and benefit from their training and consulting.

“We gained so much from our experiences in the Presidents and Key Executives MBA program at Graziadio. And now that we have been in practice, we know that every person we have trained shares that they are operating with much greater clarity, in all aspects of their lives, and experiencing more joy and I want that, for the world,” states William Poett, Co-Founder and President of NineQ. Poett will serve as client liaison on the NineQ Pepperdine E2B project.

“We are very excited to partner with NineQ. Through this project, not only will our students be able to interface with successful and purpose driven alumni, but they will be working on a business that supports the Graziadio “Best for the World Leader” mission," stated Lynda Palmer, E2B Program Director and Practitioner Faculty of Marketing, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

The E2B program is part of the business school’s robust portfolio of industry collaborative teaching approaches where industry projects, case studies, and simulations are integrated into the classroom for real-world learning. The E2B program connects MBA students with companies to conduct rigorous analysis and develop actionable recommendations, providing new thinking to organizations and addressing complex business issues. Since its inception in 2003, the E2B program has partnered with more than 600 organizations.

“To partner Pepperdine Graziadio students via this E2B program is an honor and a privilege,” states Dr. Laura Ciel, CEO and Co-Founder of NineQ. “Our tagline is, Elevate Your People, Purpose, and Profits. We firmly believe that our transformational solutions are needed across industries and throughout organizations. There has never been a better time to invest in the leadership, employees, and community surrounding organizations. We look forward to hearing the creative marketing ideas the students provide."

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of BS, MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



About NineQ

NineQ is a consulting and education company that provides a proven, tested methodology developed by NineQ Founders, Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett that leads to positive, sustainable transformation. The proprietary frameworks and tools are designed to provide immediate and substantial improvements in productivity, professional alignment, and personal fulfillment.

NineQ is the world's first consulting and education company specializing specifically in energetic intelligence training, designed to prepare you for the disruptions and opportunities of this new age.

For more information about NineQ, www.nineqco.com