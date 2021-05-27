NineQ Consulting helps guide American Riviera Bank to $1 Billion in Assets

Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett, Co-Founders of Nine Q

NineQ Transformational Strategists enabled a sustainable, growth-focused culture resulting in unparalleled success

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the close of the 1st quarter of 2021, NineQ Consulting founders, Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett got the news that all business owners dream of - their client hit their goal and passed the $1 billion mark.

The Santa Barbara-based, American Riviera Bank recorded more than $1 billion in assets for the first time when it reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

“This was a terrific challenge,” states William Poett, President and Co-Founder and of NineQ Consulting. “Not only did we have the honor to work with a business in our own “home” region, we were able to bring our 9Q Method and tools to the new leadership team formed after the merger of two culturally diverse banks, with a total of approximately $400 million in combined assets.”

The NineQ team went in knowing there were many considerations to navigate, including working with new teams of financial professionals in a culturally diverse environment; managing a wide range of personalities and balancing and evaluating a broad spectrum of tenures (from the fairly new hires to the decades long, highly invested employees). What no one knew (at that time), was that the newly formed bank would be faced with a global pandemic while striving for its goal.

“This was a true test of our process and our belief in creating positive, clear ways of tapping into the gifts and skills of the individuals we were working with, states Dr. Laura Ciel, CEO and Co-Founder of NineQ Consulting. “We knew we could create a positive, efficient, sustainable workflow and we were certain that the leadership team was both talented and committed to success.”

SUCCESS STRATEGY

For American Riviera Bank, just like with all NineQ clients, success was achievable and eminent with a committed leadership team and following the NineQ framework and tools. In 2017, it was determined that $1B in managed assets was in their sights – and a plan was devised to make that happen. Within 4 years, the target was met.

“There are few, if any, leadership coaches that can bring two $200 million banks together in a way that is genuine and sustainable, not to mention enable us to see significant growth in share price and total assets in less time than expected,” – Joanne Funari, EVP, American Riviera Bank

The bank is also seeing strong successes in other areas. American Riviera had a 29% increase in loans and a 52% increase in deposits between March 2020 and March 2021. Continued demand for residential real estate and commercial real estate loans meant that the bank’s loans grew more than 10%, excluding federal Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“Our tagline is, Elevate Your People, Purpose and Profits. We firmly believe that our integrated, scalable solutions to the human challenges that leaders and their organizations currently face, was developed to meet moments like this. There has never been a better time to invest in the leadership, employees and community surrounding your organization. Today, how we work has a direct, positive impact on growth and profitability.” Dr. Laura Ciel, CEO and Co-Founder of NineQ Consulting.



NineQ Consulting and Education provides a proven, tested methodology developed by NineQ Founders, Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett. Our proprietary frameworks and tools are designed to provide immediate and substantial improvements in productivity, professional alignment, and personal fulfillment.

We are the world's first consulting and education company specializing specifically in energetic intelligence training, designed to prepare you for the disruptions and opportunities of this new age.