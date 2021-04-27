Proof Positive – Investing in Leadership and Business Pays Off for NineQ Consulting

Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett

Staying focused in 2020 and into 2021, company founders took themselves and their business to the next level

The 9Q Method was developed to meet this moment in time, with integrated, scalable solutions to the human challenges that leaders and their organizations currently face” — Dr. Laura Ciel, CEO and Co-Founder of NineQ

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NineQ Consulting and Education is proud to announce that their founders, Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett, have both completed the Pepperdine Graziado Business School PKE MBA program.

This advanced level of education and training enables them to globally scale their consulting company and provide clients with an elevated level of their tested, proven transformational strategy work.

“I strongly believe in ongoing growth and education,” states Dr. Laura Ciel, CEO and Co-Founder of NineQ. “I am a living, breathing example of it. I am thrilled to have had the great fortune of completing this highly specialized MBA and having more knowledge and expertise to contribute to my work as a female business leader.”

The Pepperdine PKE (Presidents and Key Executives) MBA is touted as the only MBA program in the world designed for top-level executives. The program focuses not only on the operational and financial aspects of business but on personal development as a leader.

As a company, NineQ sees this as the launch of the next level of their company. During the unprecedented events beginning in 2020, they made a choice to stay focused on their education and growing the business. They understood that while this was an incredibly hard time, it was also time for innovation and elevation, for themselves as well as their clients.

“Even before the global pandemic hit, we knew that there would be a need for personal and professional shifts for Industry 4.0,” states William Poett, President and Co-Founder of NineQ. “We saw this as an opportunity to prepare, innovate, and be ready to help our clients, a majority of whom are female executives, adapt, transform and pivot for our new reality.”

Part of the “next level” for NineQ was hiring a marketing agency. And when the time came to do so, Dr. Ciel knew she had just the right firm to help. A few years ago, through another female business leader,, who had formed a leadership group focus on “what’s next” for female executives, Dr. Ciel met Hilarie Viener. They had a connection and discussed their shared beliefs on how business leaders, particularly females, continue to re-align, shift their energy, focus and become more streamlined in their thinking, which allows for much more effective communication and greater success.

Although NineQ wasn’t quite ready to hire Ms. Viener’s firm (Viener&Partners), the two kept in touch and by late 2020, they were ready to go.

NineQ has just begun their first advertising campaign, developed by Viener&Partners and is continuing to learn, grow, transform and elevate their clients and the organizations they run.

As Dr. Ciel states, “Our tagline is, Elevate Your People, Purpose and Profits. The 9Q Method was developed to meet this moment in time, with integrated, scalable solutions to the human challenges that leaders and their organizations currently face. There has never been a better time to invest in the leadership, employees and community surrounding your operation. Today, how we work has a direct, positive impact on sales and profit.”

And Dr. Ciel and Mr. Poett are walking the talk.

ABOUT NINEQ

NineQ Consulting and Education is a proven, tested methodology developed by NineQ Founders, Dr. Laura Ciel and William Poett. Their proprietary frameworks and tools are designed to provide immediate and substantial improvements in productivity, professional alignment, and personal fulfillment.

NineQ is the world's first consulting and education company specializing specifically in energetic intelligence training, designed to prepare you for the disruptions and opportunities of this new age.

For more information about NineQ, www.nineqco.com

For more information about Viener&Partners, www.vienerandpartners.com