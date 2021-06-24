West Tennessee Weekly Construction June 23-30, 2021

District 47 - West TN – Northern

BENTON/DECATUR COUNTY: Wednesday, June 23 through Friday, June 25, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures east and westbound on I-40 just west of the interchange with US 641 (exit 126) to the interchange with SR 191 (exit 133), for coring operations.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR-104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. LOOK AHEAD Beginning Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road will be closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-356: There will be possible lane closures eastbound and westbound on SR 356 from SR 54 to near US 79 (SR 76) for resurfacing.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR 54: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 54 from near South Parkway Street to near Thompson Creek Road for resurfacing.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR 89: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat from north of SR 190 to the Kentucky state line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

TDOT DISTRICT 47 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Temporary signal is in place with 11ft restrictions.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Temporary signal is in place with 11ft restrictions.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.

Wednesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 30, 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR-1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Lane closures will be performed in conjunction with Resurfacing on I-40, contract CNU357, if necessary.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR 19) is now open.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions. Restrictions: February 1, 2020 there was a 12’ width restriction put in place.

MADISON AND HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: LOOK AHEAD Sunday, July 11 through Friday, July 16, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will intermittent lane closures on I-40 in Madison and Henderson Counties east and westbound from MM 64.0-MM 120.0 to repair areas of damaged asphalt.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 (Concrete Repair): Wednesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete. LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 westbound from the Haywood County Line to near Lower Brownsville Rd. Wednesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 67 to MM 74.4 for OGFC paving operations. Additionally, there will be intermittent shoulder closures during daytime hours to allow for flowable fill curing time. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

One Lane Closed until Summer of 2021: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

MADISON COUNTY, (US 70) SR-1: There will be possible lane closures in both directions on SR 1 from near Key Senter Road to the Carroll County Line for resurfacing.

MADISON COUNTY, (US 45) SR-5: There will be possible lane closures in both directions on SR 5 from LM 21.58 to LM 21.72 for resurfacing.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for construction activities.

Thursday, June 24, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grooving, and painting.

Friday, June 25, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, June 28, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grooving, and painting.

Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for construction activities.

Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grooving, and painting.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from Shelby County Line MM 27.0 to near

Exit 35 MM 35.

Wednesday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 29, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 27.0 to MM 35.0 will have lane closures for nighttime resurfacing operations. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing on SR 76 from SR 57 to SR 193, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road to Key Corner Road will cause temporary lane closures daily.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Mississippi River will be closed indefinitely. https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2021/5/11/i-40-hernando-desoto-bridge-shut-down-for-repairs.html

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55:

Tuesday, June 29, 6:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures on I-55 south at Crump Interchange to work on the overhead sign.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64):

Wednesday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between SR 15 (US-64) and SR 177 to upgrade existing curb access ramps to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70):

Wednesday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. Existing curb access ramps are being upgraded to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (US 51) from Stage Rd. to near Millington Rd.

Wednesday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 29, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT closures with one lane to remain open on SR 3 north and southbound to allow for resurfacing and safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4: Bridge Repair over Nonconnah Creek:

Closed through January 31, 2022: The northbound outside (right) lane will be closed with two lanes to remain open between American Way and I-240 for Bridge Repairs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4 : The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridge, retaining walls and paving on US 78 (SR 4) from the Mississippi State line to south of Shelby Drive.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, July 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures of NB and SB lanes of Lamar Ave (SR-4), beginning at Davidson Rd (NB) and Tuggle Rd (SB), for the purpose of pouring the Holmes Rd bridge deck. Thursday and Friday are backup dates and will only be used if necessary. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: There will be lane closures on both north and southbound SR 14/Third Street (US 61) over I-55 for bridge repairs.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The emergency slide repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair :

Wednesday, June 23, through Tuesday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control.

Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, June 23, through Tuesday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SR 14, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14, and SR 385 EB “On” ramp from Riverdale. Weather Permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

Thursday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Lauderdale County, SR 3, MM 7.0–MM 21.0. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

TDOT DISTRICT 49 MAINTENANCE:

Thursday, June 24 through Wednesday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

