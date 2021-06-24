Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1000 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in the 1000 Block of 1st Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:40 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument. During the argument the suspect struck the victim with a wood block. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained minor injuries.

 

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 25 year-old Saul De Jesus Gomez-Espinoza, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

