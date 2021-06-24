PSC Reports Continued Increased in Consumer Renewables Use

TALLAHASSEE — Each year, consumer confidence in generating and using renewable energy continues to increase, according to electric utility reports filed with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC). This past year, customer-owned renewable generation installations increased approximately 52 percent, rising from 59,508 interconnections in 2019 to 90,552 in 2020. Statewide, electric generation capacity from customer-owned renewable energy systems reached 837,160 kilowatts (kW), an approximate 62 percent increase over 2019. Solar photovoltaic panels continue to be the most popular renewable choice. Florida’s PSC assisted this growth with rules that make it easier for customers to interconnect their systems with the utility’s grid and allow net metering. The PSC’s net metering rule promotes development of customer-owned renewable generation by establishing a billing mechanism that allows customers to offset their usage through the self-generation of energy, with any excess energy delivered to the grid being applied as a kilowatt-hour credit to the customer’s monthly energy usage. Since adoption of the net metering rule in 2008, the number of renewable systems has increased from 577 to 90,552 interconnections, or more than 15,500%. Florida’s investor-owned utilities (IOUs)–Florida Power & Light Company; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Tampa Electric Company; Gulf Power Company; and Florida Public Utilities Company–are required by the rule to offer an expedited interconnection agreement process so that homeowners and businesses interested in generating their own energy can do so quickly and safely. Municipal electric utilities and rural electric cooperatives that sell electricity at retail are also required, by statute, to provide a standardized interconnection agreement and net metering program for customer-owned renewable generation systems. Florida’s utilities reported the following information on customer-owned renewable generation for 2016-2020. Individual utility reports on customer-owned renewable systems and summary data are available on the PSC’s website. Residents interested in learning more about interconnecting renewable generation systems or net metering should contact their local utility. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.