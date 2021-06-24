Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TechnologyCatalogue.com releases three-year report on the platform

company logo

TechnologyCatalogue.com is the fastest-growing technology platform that aims to connect Energy companies with innovative technology.

Discover most common themes, most popular keyword, most searched technologies and other key trends in the last three years on the platform.

End-user activities on the platform mirror energy sector trends

DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● As of end-May 2021, TechnologyCatalogue.com received close to 800 technology registrations from over 400 suppliers from all over the globe
● The platform has since been viewed more than 470,000 times by users from 180+ plus countries
● Digitalisation, renewable energy, and safety and maintenance are the most popular themes on the platform
● Majority of end-users used the following keywords to search for technologies: inspection drones, gas leak detection, digital twin, corrosion and hydrogen
● Insights blog on women in the energy sector remains the most popular knowledge content on the website

TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest-growing technology platform for the energy transition, marked its third year anniversary with unprecedented growth in registrations and platform activities.

In a report published in June, TechnologyCatalogue.com revealed the most common themes, most popular keywords and most searched technologies on the platform in the last three years.

“Activities of end-users on the platform mirror the trends in the energy sector as a whole. For instance, digitalisation and renewable energy being popular themes reflects the increasing indispensability of digitalisation as a business model and the inevitable journey towards clean energy sources, respectively,” the report said.

Aside from a platform that gives end-users a direct access to intelligently curated technologies from around the world, TechnologyCatalogue.com has also exposed a viable, efficient and affordable long-term alternative to physical exhibitions for technology suppliers to take advantage of.

“TechnologyCatalogue.com has grown to be more than just a listing website for technologies in the energy sector but a platform of choice for energy companies finding technological solutions for their business,” the report concluded.

Jeremiah Fajardo
TechnologyCatalogue.com
jeremiahfajardo@technologycatalogue.com

About TechnologyCatalogue.com

