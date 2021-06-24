IBA Group Wins in North America – CEE Investment Awards
IBA Group selected as Top CEE-Based Digital Services Provider to North American Companies at the 2021 North America – CEE Investment Summit & Awards.
IBA Group has trusted and long-term relationships with clients in North America. The North America – CEE Investment Summit & Awards gave us a chance to demonstrate our achievements in the region.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 17, the European Business Services Association and CEE Business Media announced the winners of the 2021 North America – CEE Investment Summit & Awards. IBA Group became the winner in the category Top CEE-Based Digital Services Provider to N. American Companies.
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman
IBA Group submitted an application in the Top CEE-Based Digital Services Provider to N. American Companies category to showcase the company’s achievements in the US and Canada, and to attract potential clients from this important region that generates a significant portion of the company’s revenue.
IBA Group listed ICDC, its open source hybrid cloud platform, and tapXphone, a solution that turns a mobile phone into a POS terminal among the company’s operational achievements in the digital space, as well as IBM, Visa, and Workfusion among the company’s clients.
A jury of 36 global investors cast a vote a day before the North America - CEE Investment Summit & Awards to select the best applications from the 67 companies shortlisted in 13 categories. Additionally, summit participants could vote online in the first-ever Popular Vote during the North America - CEE Investment Summit. The combined voting determined the winners.
Held in a hybrid online/in-person format, the North America – CEE Investment Summit attracted 147 top executives, including senior management of major US and Canadian organizations with direct investments in Central and Eastern Europe.
The aim of the Summit and Awards is to encourage cooperation and mutual investments between Central and Eastern European and North American companies. According to the organizers, the event is focused exclusively on US and Canadian companies, connecting to CEE-based companies for investment, partnerships or services, including digital/IT/Software Development.
See the winner list
About IBA Group
The IBA Group's 3,000 IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 40+ countries. Founded in 1993, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on RPA / ML / AI technologies, mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, and IoT. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of the North America - CEE Investment Summit & Awards by the European Business Services Association and CEE Business Media. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
