Entytle Launches IndustryNext website as a dedicated space for the Industrial OEM Community
The IndustryNext Community, launched in 2020 deserves its own dedicated websiteAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle, Inc., the world’s leading provider of Installed Base Data Platforms for Industrial OEMs, today announced the launch of a dedicated website for the Industrial OEM Community. The webspace is a major step towards bringing together content, ideas, and a forum for members of the IndustryNext group which was launched as an industry-wide initiative last year.
The IndustryNext Community was launched in September 2020 to meet the need of industrials for a dedicated place to share ideas & experiences, and to help them navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
Since then, IndustryNext has been steadily growing for the past 9 months and now it’s a think-tank of industry leaders representing 14 sectors across 5 continents. Over the last 3 quarters, the community has seen tremendous participation across all major events & converged around strategies ranging from Digitization, Growth acceleration, Transformational leadership, and Pricing amongst others.
The events have featured renowned speakers from the Industrial world including,
David Cote - Former Chairman & CEO of Honeywell
John Seral - Operating Advisor at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Ex-CIO, GE
Pam Washburn - Former Director of Sales Enablement at Johnson Controls
Dr. Leo Stevens - SVP Global Pricing, Americas Sales Leader at Antylia Scientific (Former Cole-Parmer)
Hans Van Der Aa - President of SupportPro
Scott Patterson, VP - Aftermarket Sales and Service, Peerless Pump
Carlos Gomez - Executive Sales Leader, Baker Hughes
Also, a host of thought leaders representing broad industry stakeholders have contributed through their shared experiences & industry knowledge.
Some of the leading contributors include,
Thomas Reslewic - Exec-In-Residence, Battery Ventures, Ex-President - Teledyne EEMI
Siddarth Madhav - Partner at McKinsey & Company
Adrien Bron - Partner, Bain & Company
Remi Gicquel - Director Sales/Strategy HPE, Author: Installed Base Selling,
With this new website, the community takes the next step towards bringing together the ideas and people to build the next big thing.
“Since the formation of Entytle, our customers have consistently lamented the lack of an industry forum of peers and other leaders where they could gather to meet, swap ideas, share best practices and build the community,” said Vivek Joshi, CEO of Entytle. “IndustryNext provided a timely platform for industry stakeholders who are seeking to learn and help each other – as we like to call it, lifting of all boats. With a dedicated space of its own in the form of a website, IndustryNext community is ready to sail & leave the harbor for shared exploration.”
Along with the website, Entytle also announced dedicated channels for Industrial leaders to tune into broadcasts from the comfort of their phones using Apple podcasts and Spotify. These channels would make top-grade industrial content reachable to everyone on iPhones, Android phones, or even the desktop.
The IndustryNext website and the podcast channels are live now. You can check out the community site here.
About IndustryNext:
IndustryNext is a community of industrial OEM leaders focused on innovation, sharing best practices, predicting & building the next big thing. The charter of the community is to bring together people and ideas that lead to a community that makes each other better.
About Entytle:
Entytle, Inc. is a provider of Entytle Insyghts, the world’s first Installed Base Data Platform (IBDP) for Industrial OEMs to unify, organize & analyze their customer information while significantly improving available data quality. Insyghts, a SaaS platform, incorporates purpose-built AI/ML analytics to identify sales and service opportunities to increase wallet share from the OEM’s installed base. Entytle is trusted by Industry leaders including Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, ColeParmer, and many more who use Entytle to drive organic growth at scale. Learn more at www.entytle.com.
