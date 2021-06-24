Maria Karr and Ritu Narayan Talking with Candice Georgiadis
Maria Karr, founder of Rumore Beauty. Ritu Narayan, founder and CEO of Zūm.
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
When it comes to disrupting, it’s important to understand the nature of that disruption. Does it come from a desire to build, to improve and make the world more diverse and open-minded? Does it come from a place of inclusion, offering an opportunity for underrepresented and does have a positive benefit? If the answer is yes, regardless of the innovation or the industry, we’re introducing a positive change to the society. And it’s necessary to go through a change in order to evolve and to shake up the existing flow of things. If it has been done before in a certain way, it may feel comfortable for some, but it doesn’t mean that this is in everyone’s best interests to move in the same direction moving forward. In the beauty industry, retouching images and distorting faces and bodies has been a common practice for a very long time. Thankfully, many beauty companies these days are stepping away from the status quo and are changing the way they talk about and showcase beauty to their customers.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Nothing is impossible. My example for this comes from my recently discovered passion for running. While I’ve never been a runner, a bit more than four years ago I decided to give a treadmill at my local gym a shot. And little by little, mile by mile, I started to enjoy it and before I realized it, I finished my first marathon in 2018. If someone told me five years ago that I’ll finish a full marathon, I wouldn’t believe that person. But there I was! Making my impossible possible in running inspired me to accomplish bigger things in my professional career and brought more confidence into my everyday life.
If the door remains closed after you knocked, turn around and…knock again. This advice comes from my childhood and while I couldn’t fully grasp its meaning as a child, I’ve taken it to heart in my adult life and professional journey. Especially, it came in handy during my career as a publicist as persistence and not giving up no matter what are key qualities that can help you succeed in PR and in business in general.
Cheap, fast and good quality. You can choose any two. I’ve got this advice from my former boss, and it’s been proven to be true many times! If you’re going for speed and are saving on costs, then most likely it will be lacking quality. If quality is important, then be prepared to either invest more time or invest more financial resources to make it happen.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Hard work always pays off — My dad used to always say that to my family, whenever someone felt disappointment or discouragement in the home and I completely agree with it. Being able to have a long view of any situation, relationships, work, etc will eventually ensure that you are making decisions based on a long term goal with the biggest impact in mind and if you keep at it, you’ll eventually find yourself in the right place at the right time.
