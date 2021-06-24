Welfare Check Town of Londonderry
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102518
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06-23-21 at approximately 1422 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pingree Park, Town of Londonderry
Nature: Welfare Check
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06-23-21 at approximately 1422 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks received a call requesting a welfare check be conducted on two juveniles that appeared to be unattended at Pingree Park in the Town of Londonderry. Troopers arrived on scene and found the children to be in good health and were returned to their family.
This incident is still under investigation and this news release will be updated in the future.