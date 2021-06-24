Welfare Check Town of Londonderry

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102518

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06-23-21 at approximately 1422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pingree Park, Town of Londonderry

Nature: Welfare Check

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06-23-21 at approximately 1422 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks received a call requesting a welfare check be conducted on two juveniles that appeared to be unattended at Pingree Park in the Town of Londonderry. Troopers arrived on scene and found the children to be in good health and were returned to their family.

This incident is still under investigation and this news release will be updated in the future.