Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,754 in the last 365 days.

Massachusetts Author and Entrepreneur Honored in Times Square as Empowered Woman of the Year

Award-winning author, Stacy Padula

Stacy Padula's Times Square Appearance

Gripped Book Series

Stacy Padula, Award-Winning Author

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacy Padula, author, entrepreneur, and CEO of Briley & Baxter Publications, was awarded with Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) on June 18, 2021. Padula, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, was honored on a billboard jumbotron in Times Square as part of the recognition. Padula’s photo was featured on the famous and iconic Reuters building in Times Square, directly next to where the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

Paula is the author of three different book series: Gripped, MLH, and On the Right Path. She is also the CEO and founder of Briley & Baxter Publications, LLC, as well as South Shore College Consulting & Tutoring and Two Cuddly Dachshunds Shop, which raises funds for animal rescues.

Padula is also a co-owner of BLE Pictures LLC. Currently, her Gripped book series is being adapted for TV by Emmy-winning producer, Mark Blutman in collaboration with BLE Pictures.

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a boutique networking organization that works to handpick professionals from different industries to honor at their awards ceremonies and galas. Members need to be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member to join. This most recent honor marks 2 years in a row for being named Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP. Padula was also previously awarded with Top Educational Consultant of the Year in 2019.

Veronica V Sopher
VV Sopher LLC
+17813897299 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Massachusetts Author and Entrepreneur Honored in Times Square as Empowered Woman of the Year

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.