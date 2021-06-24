Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled for the Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Contact: Brian VanDam, Transportation Project Manager, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Sioux Falls area of the state. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 38 – Project is 16 miles from Humboldt to Sioux Falls. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is two days. The chip seal will begin on Thursday, June 24, 2021. U.S. Highway 18 – Project is 15 miles from S.D. 19 to Interstate 29. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is two days. S.D. Highway 42 –Project is 16 miles from one mile west of Minnehaha\McCook County line to Sioux Falls. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is two days. All routes will be receiving a fog seal, which will follow the chip sealing the next day.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation from Saint Cloud, Minnesota, is the prime contractor on the $1.4 million project.

