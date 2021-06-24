Sandals Royal Bahamian expands renovation project, revises opening date

Keeping this hotel under wraps until it is absolutely ready is the right thing to do. ” — Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandals Resorts International (SRI) announced today an expansion of the existing multi-million-dollar renovation of Sandals Royal Bahamian, the brand’s award-winning hotel, spa and private island located in Nassau, Bahamas, with plans to reopen January 27, 2022.

In addition to the already-announced iconic river suites and refurbishment of over 200 rooms and suites, Sandals Royal Bahamian will unveil an innovative new concept, Coconut Grove, an expansive lounge area that extends the beach vibes to the center of the resort. Shaded by coconut palms, the new setting will feature an immediate connection to the resort’s Caribbean setting with gourmet food trucks, chic, relaxing seating, and unparalleled views of the sea. A reimagination of its famed private island, Sandals Cay, with updated lounge settings and a new gastronomic experience, will complement the resort’s latest innovations. So as not to intrude upon the guest experience, the resort will remain closed while construction is underway and will reopen for the 2022 season.

“Moving the opening date from November 4th was a very difficult decision,” said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. “While we could reopen much of the resort, worldwide demand for commodities and supply chain disruptions are delaying our ability to complete the project’s full scope. Keeping this hotel under wraps until it is absolutely ready is the right thing to do. We’re in an environment of great expectation and when our guests arrive, it will be a place of Caribbean calm and cool that will definitely have been worth the wait.”

Guests with reservations at Sandals Royal Bahamian during its closure will be accommodated at the available Sandals Resorts location of their choice including Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma for guests wishing to keep their reservation in the Bahamas. Sandals Resorts will assume all airline change fees.

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16th location coming to Curacao Spring 2022, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

