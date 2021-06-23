Gov. Ivey Visits Chappy’s Deli

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday, June 17, 2021 met with her friend, former Auburn University athletic director David Housel at Chappy’s Deli in Prattville. David and Gov. Ivey went to Auburn together. David was hosting a book signing for “From the Backbooth at Chappy’s: Stories of the South: Football, Politics, Religion, and More,” at the venue. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
