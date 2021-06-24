CannabisLounges.Vegas believes Nevada’s New Consumption Lounge law will be a Nationwide Trailblazer
Consumption Lounges are going to be a whole new sector of the Cannabis Industry
What many people do not realize is the importance of this new law. Consumption Lounges are going to be a whole new sector of the Cannabis Industry across the country.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of Nevada Legislature just passed a law and signed by Governor, that will allow Cannabis Consumption Lounges in Nevada. This is good news for dispensaries, since licensed dispensaries will be offered a Cannabis Consumption License. Many dispensaries such as Planet 13 were anticipating the bill’s passage and plans for their lounges are in place. Another 20 licenses will go to new applicants, with 10 of those new applicant licenses going to “social equality applicants”. Many issues still await definition even though the bill has been signed. The Nevada State Cannabis Compliance Board will oversee these new licenses.
“First, I wish to thank the many people that worked on this bill. We built out our consumption lounge website in 2019 in anticipation of this day and have followed the process with great interest. What many people do not realize is the importance of this new law. Consumption Lounges are going to be a whole new sector of the Cannabis Industry across the country. People from around the world will be watching how the first Consumption Lounge sites open in Nevada and the Las Vegas market. Within the next few years, I expect these will become popular across the country and later, you will see consumption areas in bars or restaurants”, said Tim Morales, CEO Hemp CR Inc. “Whether you are from Nevada or anywhere in the country, if you are interested in building out a consumption lounge in your area, you need to follow this exciting new market opportunity as it grows with new and different ideas. We invite you to sign up for our newsletter at CannabisLounges dot Vegas.”
CannabisLounges dot Vegas will provide all the public information on the new Nevada law as the rules and final regulations are finalized. The site will provide a section for each new Cannabis Consumption Lounge with videos and pictures of the different ideas. The site is not providing legal advice.
