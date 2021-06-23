Battery Manufacturing Machinery Market Driven by Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries
ARC Advisory Group
New ARC Advisory Group research reveals that the machinery segment for battery manufacturing experienced strong growth that is expected to continue
Investment in battery manufacturing machinery is driven by consumer behavior and the increased spending on electric vehicles, e-bikes, and electronic devices. ”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group emerging market research on the Battery Manufacturing Machinery market reveals that the machinery segment for battery manufacturing experienced strong growth and is expected to continue its growth path due to the rising demand for Lithium-Ion batteries used in electric vehicles (cars and mobile machinery) and electronic devices.
— Stefan Miksch, Senior Analyst
“Investment in battery manufacturing machinery is driven by consumer behavior and the increased spending on electric vehicles, e-bikes, and electronic devices. Government initiatives support not only the demand side of electric car purchase but also the production of batteries, as it is seen as a strategic field for the future. New mobility concepts like autonomous driving are often based on CO2 emission-neutral solutions that are based on battery-powered drive trains. A smaller segment includes mobile machinery, where electrification also continues,” according to Stefan Miksch, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s Battery Manufacturing Machinery Global Emerging Market Analysis report.
About the Battery Manufacturing Machinery Research
This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the battery manufacturing machinery market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes market size and five-year market forecasts by region, hardware, services, and battery production processes (electrode manufacturing, cell assembly, cell finishing).
This new research is available as a Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF) which provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
About ARC Advisory Group
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and firsthand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.
