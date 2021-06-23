STL establishing operations in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading digital network integration company, today announced plans to establish operations in Kershaw County. The $23 million investment will create 120 new jobs over the next few years.

Founded in 1988, STL provides integrated 5G-ready end-to-end solutions for clients around the world. Specializing in optical interconnect, virtualized access solutions, network software and system integration, STL delivers solutions for customers’ current and future digital network needs.

Located at Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in Lugoff, STL’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, broadband access and 5G technologies.

The new facility is expected to be completed by fall 2021. Individuals interested in joining the STL team should email eagle.admin@stl.tech or visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Kershaw County was also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are proud to be a part of the U.S. president’s broadband connectivity initiative that will bring in high-quality connectivity to empower millions across the U.S. Through this facility, we look forward to deploying our best optical technologies on the ground. This investment strengthens our commitment to the U.S. and will enable digital empowerment with 5G readiness, while creating opportunities for the local communities.” -STL General Manager Stephen Szymanski

“South Carolina continues to lead the way in innovation, and STL’s investment in Kershaw County is further proof of that. Our state is a place where companies can find success, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for STL.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today we celebrate a terrific win for STL, Kershaw County and the state of South Carolina. We congratulate this great company for their new operations in Kershaw County. This announcement proves that South Carolina is an ideal business destination for companies of all types.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"It's a great day in Kershaw County as we welcome and open a new business in our community. STL's announcement continues to prove the successful business climate Kershaw County offers to industries both domestically and internationally. We congratulate STL and look forward to working with them to invest and grow as a community partner for many years to come." -Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns

“Today’s world is requiring more and more access to the innovation of technology for daily professional and personal activities. STL’s new facility in Kershaw County will help fulfill growing demands, as well as provide opportunities for local workers to apply their skills and knowledge. We’re excited for STL’s future in the county and celebrate this latest win for our friends in Kershaw.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam