AcademicInfluence.com Reveals the Best Colleges and Universities for Becoming a U.S. Governor

Which colleges and universities did today's state governors attend—and for which fields of study? AcademicInfluence.com points to the schools state politicians choose. And their choices may surprise you…

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Politics play a dominant role in public discourse today. Many civil leaders also see political office as the best way to make a positive impact. Now, suppose you want to become the governor of one of America’s 50 states. What are the best colleges and universities to attend for achieving this goal?

AcademicInfluence.com examines the higher education institutions that have launched the most recent governors into office:

The Best Colleges and Universities for Becoming a U.S. Governor

The analysis covers:

• Preference for in-state schools

• Major and degree preferences

• The role of elite schools

• Undergraduate and graduate data on all 50 state governors

“You might assume most state leaders are Ivy League grads, but our findings were surprising. A majority of governors stayed close to home, attending schools in their own state,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “If you love where you live and want to occupy that governorship someday, home-grown education appears to be an attractive plus to voters.”

Each governor listing contains the state, governor name, undergraduate school attended, degree type received, graduate school attended, and graduate degree type received. For students who want to follow in the footsteps of these governors, click the school names to link to details and rankings of the colleges, universities, and graduate schools.

Patterns emerge that can help direct aspiring governors. Business, economics, political science, and law degrees dominated, with just a small number of governors holding degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. With 32 governors getting a graduate degree, post-undergraduate studies make a difference as well.

“Whether you’re a student with high hopes to run a state someday or you’re a political pundit in the making, you’ll find what we discovered about the educational background of today's governors to be informative and helpful,” says Macosko. “The reason we spotlight influential people and higher ed institutions is so that visitors can trace the paths others took to achieve success. That success didn’t happen in a vacuum, and the more you know about how others excelled, the better your opportunities to follow their lead. Who knows? What you learn may help you to make the governor’s mansion your home some day.”

